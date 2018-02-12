Andrea HusVar | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Andrea HusVar, a partner at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, has recently been elected to serve as the vice chair of the WNY Women’s Foundation’s executive committee. She has served on the foundation’s board of directors since January 2016.

HusVar is a partner in the corporate & securities practice group at Lippes Mathis Wexler Friedman, as well as a senior advisor at Next Gen Advisors, where she regularly works with entrepreneurs, investors and family-owned businesses on a variety of transactions.

