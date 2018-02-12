Don't Miss
Home / Law / Asylum seekers get a second chance at release

Asylum seekers get a second chance at release

Federal judge orders immigration officials to reconsider release conditions

By: Bennett Loudon February 12, 2018 0

Immigration judges at the Batavia Federal Detention Facility must hold new bail hearings for some asylum-seekers and consider their financial circumstances and possible alternative conditions. “When a judge fails to consider ability to pay and alternative conditions of release and sets a bond amount plainly outside the reach of an individual's financial resources, such a decision ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo