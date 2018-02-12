Benjamin White | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Benjamin White, an associate at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, was recently appointed to the board of directors for Kids Escaping Drugs.

At Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman, White is a member of the firm’s corporate & securities practice group, focusing his practice on early-stage corporate development, mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions. He also devotes a significant amount of time handling stock and asset purchase agreements, franchising and licensing agreements, as well as other agreements involved in corporate and financial transactions. White’s practice also focuses on various intellectual property matters, including trademark licensing, trademark and copyright litigation, federal and state trademark registration.

