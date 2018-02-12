Don't Miss
Court Calendars for February 13, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2018 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. JOHN B. GALLAGHER JR. 9:30 a.m. 1—HSBC Bank USA NA v Fisher, Commissioner of Monroe County Department of Human Services, et al – Fein Such – Pro se HON. J. SCOTT ODORISI 10 a.m. 1—Visions Federal Credit Union v Roberts – Asward & Ingraham – Pro se 2—Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union v Brown – Chiari & Ilecki ...

