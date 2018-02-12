Deeds filed January 31, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded January 31, 2018 59 Chili FABER CONSTRUCTION CO INC to REBSTEIN, ASHLEY R et ano Property Address: 3 ETHERINGTON CRESCENT, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11979  Page: 307 Tax Account: 159.01-2-21 Full Sale Price: $232,900 JEFFRIES, HOWARD Z et ano to FITZGERALD, RYAN P et ano Property Address: 12 PRIVATEERS LANE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11979  Page: 440 Tax Account: 147.05-1-54 Full Sale Price: $129,000   Gates HOZDIC, JOANN  et al ...

