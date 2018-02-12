Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As for January 31, 2018

Doing Business As for January 31, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2018 0

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business. JO JO  PROPERTIES 69  LEHIGH  AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Principal: LANE, JORETTA K 69  LEHIGH  AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 JUSIC REMODELING 68 BRAM HALL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NV ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo