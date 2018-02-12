Don't Miss
Edward Vargas | EFPR Group

By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2018 0

EFPR Group announces that Edward Vargas has been named a senior accountant with StoneBridge Business Partners, the investigatory and analytical business consulting company within EFPR Group.

Vargas graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and healthcare administration from SUNY Brockport, and received his MBA from the Simon School of Business at the University of Rochester. He currently resides in West Irondequoit.

