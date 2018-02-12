The City of Rochester’s is seeking a highly motivated and qualified individual to assume the position of Labor Relations Specialist. The Labor Relations Specialist is responsible for conferring with the seven (7) different unions that represent City employees and department representatives to resolve a variety of issues related to implementation of the collective bargaining agreement, on subjects such as wages, hours, and working conditions. Additional responsibilities include providing information, technical advice, and assistance to managers and supervisors on issues and procedures affecting represented employees in areas such as disciplinary process, grievance investigation and settlement, interpretation of collective bargaining agreements, and the implications of laws and regulations which affect the employment relationship.

The ideal candidate will possess a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of five (5) years of experience in collective bargaining and labor contract administration in a unionized environment.

The City of Rochester Offers:

Excellent Benefits Package

NYS Retirement System

Liberal Holidays and Vacation

All applications MUST be submitted on the City of Rochester’s website (www.cityofrochester.gov) no later than Friday, March 2, 2018. If you wish to submit a resume to accompany your application, please e-mail it to millert@cityofrochester.gov

The candidate chosen for this position will be required to establish and maintain City residency within one (1) year of their hire date.