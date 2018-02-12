Don't Miss
Laura Colca | Goldberg Segalla

By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2018 0

Goldberg Segalla is announces it has elected Laura Colca to its partnership. Colca handles high-value transactions and complex commercial litigation, including patent and trademark infringement litigation, and advises clients on issues of due diligence, regulatory compliance, tactical key employee concerns and other matters pertaining to corporate and transactional law.

