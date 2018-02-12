NY attorney general files suit against Weinstein, film company

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York's attorney general on Sunday filed a civil rights lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein and his film company, accusing the disgraced Hollywood mogul of repeatedly sexually harassing, intimidating and demeaning female employees and perpetrating a hostile work environment. Weinstein's "vicious and exploitative" treatment of employees, coupled with the company's failure to protect them, presented "egregious violations ...