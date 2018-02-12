Paul Gangarossa | Dixon Schwabl

Dixon Schwabl announces that Paul Gangarossa has been named public relations and content manager. In this role, Gangarossa will continue to help a wide variety of clients develop strategic goals and brand messages through the execution of public relations, media relations, social media advertising and content development. He will work closely with clients to establish goals and identify the best tactics and methods to achieve attainable and measurable results on all public relations and content marketing initiatives.

Gangarossa has more than a decade of experience in the communications industry, working for several years in the journalism and marketing fields before joining Dixon Schwabl in 2015 as public relations executive and brand journalist. In his previous role, Gangarossa led the day-to-day public relations efforts on multiple accounts, including content and social media strategy development. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Ithaca College in 2005 and resides in the City of Rochester.

