Home / Law / Verdict tossed over Sixth Amendment issue

Verdict tossed over Sixth Amendment issue

Trial judge ruling called ‘abuse of discretion’

By: Bennett Loudon February 12, 2018 0

A Monroe County Court judge has granted a new trial for a man convicted of a violation in Rochester City Court because the prosecution’s sole witness invoked his Fifth Amendment right to avoid questions about a pending criminal charge, which limited the ability of the defense to cross-examine him. “It was an improper limitation on the ...

