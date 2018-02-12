Verdict tossed over Sixth Amendment issue

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Monroe County Court judge has granted a new trial for a man convicted of a violation in Rochester City Court because the prosecution’s sole witness invoked his Fifth Amendment right to avoid questions about a pending criminal charge, which limited the ability of the defense to cross-examine him. “It was an improper limitation on the ...