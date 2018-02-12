Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Western District Case Notes

Western District Case Notes

By: Daily Record Staff Kevin M. Hogan and Sean C. McPhee February 12, 2018 0

This article originally appeared in The Bulletin, the official publication of the Bar Association of Erie County. It is reprinted here with permission. Mandatory forum selection clause In Rochester City School Dist. v. Aramark Educ. Serv’s, LLC, No. 17-CV-6572-DGL-MWP (Nov. 13, 2017), plaintiff commenced an action in New York State Supreme Court for breach of contract. Defendant ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo