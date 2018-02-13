Don't Miss
Home / Law / Burglary indictment dismissed for lack of evidence

Burglary indictment dismissed for lack of evidence

Grand jury proceedings were defective

By: Bennett Loudon February 13, 2018 0

A Monroe County Court Judge has dismissed an indictment charging a man with second-degree burglary because of insufficient evidence presented to the grand jury. Defendant John M. Cornish was accused of stealing a safe from the home of Ryan Casler, in Brighton. Defense attorney Robert A. Napier asked Judge Christopher S. Ciaccio to review the grand jury ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo