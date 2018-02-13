Burglary indictment dismissed for lack of evidence

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Monroe County Court Judge has dismissed an indictment charging a man with second-degree burglary because of insufficient evidence presented to the grand jury. Defendant John M. Cornish was accused of stealing a safe from the home of Ryan Casler, in Brighton. Defense attorney Robert A. Napier asked Judge Christopher S. Ciaccio to review the grand jury ...