Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Solivan

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Stop and frisk – Reasonable suspicion People v. Solivan KA 16-01414 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the court erred in suppressing physical evidence seized from his person and a vehicle in which he ...