Monroe County pays $30,000 to settle suit

Plaintiff claims he was punched by deputy

By: Bennett Loudon February 13, 2018 0

Monroe County has paid $30,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a man claiming he was unjustly assaulted by sheriff’s deputies. The Daily Record obtained a copy of the settlement agreement between the county and plaintiff Po K. Lin in response to a request made under New York state’s Freedom of Information Law. The settlement resolves ...

