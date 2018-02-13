Monroe County pays $30,000 to settle suit

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Monroe County has paid $30,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a man claiming he was unjustly assaulted by sheriff’s deputies. The Daily Record obtained a copy of the settlement agreement between the county and plaintiff Po K. Lin in response to a request made under New York state’s Freedom of Information Law. The settlement resolves ...