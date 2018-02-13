Don't Miss
Mortgages filed February 1, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 1, 2018                     75   Brighton OBRIEN, KEVIN Property Address: 10 HERTFORD WAY, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2727 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $117,200.00   Brockport MADAFFERI, PETER Property Address: 306 AMY LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9451 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $69,000.00   East Rochester DYCHTON, IAN C & DYCHTON, JOANNA L Property Address: 504 S LINCOLN RD, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1522 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $22,100.00 JOHNSON, AMBER ...

