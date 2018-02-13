Don't Miss
NY landlord destroys graffiti murals, owes artists $6.7M

By: The Washington Post SAMANTHA SCHMIDT February 13, 2018 0

From the elevated 7-train, millions of people passing through Long Island City, Queens, could spot the massive warehouses. Five stories high, the buildings took up most of a city block. But that's not the only reason the complex was hard to miss. Its bright yellow walls were covered with hundreds of graffiti murals: colorful bubble letters, ...

