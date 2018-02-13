Don't Miss
Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 1, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2018 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.   RECINO, DAVID C Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION ROSS, JENNIFER R Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC RUSH, ARIELLE Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION SILE, DANIEL W Favor: TD BANK USA NA SNOW, SHAMEK O Favor: MARINER FINANCE ...

