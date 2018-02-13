Shareholder sues Xerox over deal with Fuji

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The gloves are off. Darwin Deason, Xerox Corp.’s third-largest shareholder, has filed a lawsuit against Fujifilm Holdings Corp.; Xerox; current Xerox board members; and Ursula Burns, Xerox’s former chairman and CEO. The complaint was filed Feb. 13 in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York County. In the complaint, Deason alleges the following: ...