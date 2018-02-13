Don't Miss
Home / News / State attorneys general: No citizenship question on census

State attorneys general: No citizenship question on census

By: The Associated Press February 13, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A coalition of state attorneys general on Monday urged the U.S. Department of Commerce to not add a question about citizenship to the 2020 census, saying it could lower participation among immigrants and cause a population undercount. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and California Attorney General ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo