Amanda Carden Agins | Harris Beach PLLC

Amanda Carden Agins was elected partner of Harris Beach PLLC. Agins focuses on estate planning, estate administration, elder law and special needs planning. She assists clients in developing and implementing estate plans that comport with their financial goals and personal wishes. Her elder law practice includes Medicaid planning for long-term care expenses and asset protection strategies. Agins received her J.D. from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Law in 2010 and her B.A. from Colgate University in 2007.

