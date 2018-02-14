Don't Miss
Deeds filed February 2, 2018

February 14, 2018

Deeds   Recorded February 2, 2018                     61   Brighton MILLER, STEPHANIE LYNN et ano to PARKER, ASHLEY M et ano Property Address: 58 DOVER PARK, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11980  Page: 434 Tax Account: 122.16-1-14 Full Sale Price: $169,900 HANUCH, OMAR E to SANDOZ-HANUCH, ANDREA J Property Address: 11 GREENWICH LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11980  Page: 603 Tax Account: 137.10-1-64 Full Sale Price: $1 SOLOMON, ELLEN  et al to SHU, ITO  ...

