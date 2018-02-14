Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for February 2, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for February 2, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   DAUGHTERS, LARRY 260 CHARWOOD CIRCLE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: HIDDEN CREEK ASSOCIATES LP Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB & MURPHY PC Amount: $1,335.00 EDWARDS, JAMES 251 HINCHEY ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14624 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: FORSTER AND ...

