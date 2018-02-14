Don't Miss
Mortgages filed February 2, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 2, 2018                     77   Brighton PARKER, ASHLEY M & PARKER, NICHOLAS B Property Address: 58 DOVER PARK, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3202 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $161,405.00   Churchville CIACCIA, KATHRYN & CIACCIA, RANDY J Property Address: 5696 CHILI RIGA CENTER RD APT CHIL, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9537 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $108,000.00   East Rochester BASINSKI, TONI JANET & PATRICK, BYRNE Property Address: 1205 MAIN ST, EAST ...

