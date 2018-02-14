Nicole Ozminkowski | Harris Beach PLLC

Nicole Ozminkowski was elected partner of Harris Beach PLLC. Ozminkowski guides health care organizations, not-for-profits and business entities in corporate and business matters, including organizational matters, general business contracts, mergers, acquisitions and health care regulatory compliance. She provides clients with sound legal advice in challenging regulatory environments, assisting organizations in achieving their business objectives while remaining compliant with applicable regulations. Ozminkowski received her J.D. from Pace University School of Law in 2008 and her B.A. from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 2005.

