Police officers cleared in brutality lawsuit

Federal jury finds no cause for action

By: Bennett Loudon February 14, 2018 0

Two Rochester Police Department officers were exonerated Tuesday after a federal civil trial where a man convicted of a weapon charge claimed the officers brutally assaulted him after he had been captured and handcuffed. A six-women, two-man jury in U.S. District Court found that there was no cause for action against the officers — Patrick Giancursio ...

