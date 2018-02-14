Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 2, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2018 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.   WILLIAMS, DAVID Favor: ROCHESTER GAS AND ELECTRIC CORP WILLIAMS, GLADYS Favor: DISCOVER BANK WITKOWSKI, MARGARET Favor: NCO PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT WOOD, BRIANA Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC BASILE, MATT Favor: DISCOVER BANK BATTLES, JAMES L Favor: NORTH STAR CAPITAL AQUISITIONS ...

