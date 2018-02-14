Don't Miss
Syracuse University has first live online JD program

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2018 0

The American Bar Association has granted the Syracuse University College of Law a variance to offer a fully interactive online juris doctor program, according to SU officials. The online J.D. program will be the first in the nation to combine real-time and self-paced online classes, on-campus residential classes, and experiential learning opportunities. The online J.D. is scheduled ...

