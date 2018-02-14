Don't Miss
Top Seattle ICE official charged with stealing immigrants’ identities

By: The Washington Post DEREK HAWKINS February 14, 2018 0

The top attorney for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Seattle is accused of stealing immigrants' identities in an attempt to defraud several credit card companies. Raphael A. Sanchez, ICE's chief counsel in the city, was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to a charging document filed ...

