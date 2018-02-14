Top Seattle ICE official charged with stealing immigrants’ identities

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The top attorney for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Seattle is accused of stealing immigrants' identities in an attempt to defraud several credit card companies. Raphael A. Sanchez, ICE's chief counsel in the city, was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to a charging document filed ...