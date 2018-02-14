Tristan Hujer | Harris Beach PLLC

Tristan Hujer was elected partner of Harris Beach PLLC. Hujer represents a broad array of business interests in commercial litigations and personal injury matters throughout New York state and nationally. Hujer’s litigation experience is wide-ranging, and he has tried several cases to verdict. In addition to his litigation practice, Hujer assists businesses implement their strategic objectives and avoid litigation. Hujer received his J.D. in 2009 from the University of Maine School of Law and his B.A. in 2006 from Alfred University.

