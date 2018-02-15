Deeds filed February 5, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded February 5, 2018                     103   Brighton JACOBS, JAMES A et ano to CROWLEY, ERIN C et ano Property Address: 39 BROOKSIDE DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11981  Page: 107 Tax Account: 138.09-1-5 Full Sale Price: $378,000 BOARD OF MANAGERS OF TOWNHOMES OF EASTBROOKE CONDOMINIUM TWO et al to DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Property Address: 625 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11980  Page: 657 Tax Account: ...

