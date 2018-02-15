Federal lawsuit proceeds against lone defendant

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A federal judge’s ruling has left one police officer defendant in a civil rights lawsuit filed in January 2014. Plaintiff Dwayne Ivery was arrested on Aug. 17, 2013, by two Rochester police officers after Ivery’s girlfriend, Winnette Delancy, called 911 because of an argument they were having. Originally, the defendants in Ivery’s federal complaint were the two ...