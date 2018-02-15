Fourth Department – Dog bite: Kobee v. Kobee

Don't Miss
February 15, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Dog bite – Knowledge – Vicious propensities Kobee v. Kobee CA 17-00165 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action for damages after the infant plaintiff was bitten in the face by the defendant’s dog. The defendants appealed from an order that dismissed their motion for summary ...

