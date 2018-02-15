Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Prosecutorial misconduct: People v. Lowery

Fourth Department – Prosecutorial misconduct: People v. Lowery

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Prosecutorial misconduct Persistent felony offender – Predicate felony – Double jeopardy People v. Lowery KA 15-01991 Appealed from Livingston County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of failure to register or verify as a sex offender. He was sentenced as a persistent felony offender. Ruling: The Appellate Division ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo