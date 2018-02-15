Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Lewis v. Carrols LLC

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Slip and fall – Creation of condition – Actual and constructive knowledge Lewis v. Carrols LLC CA 17-01331 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff commenced this action seeking damages following a slip and fall in the vestibule of the defendant’s restaurant. She alleged that the defendant either ...