Lippes Mathias launches new practice group

Lippes Mathias launches new practice group

By: Daily Record Staff MATT CHANDLER February 15, 2018 0

Driven by both an internal interest in the work, and an increasing demand from clients, Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP launched a new practice group focused on blockchain technology, cryptocurrency and digital assets. The group, launched with six attorneys from the firm’s Buffalo headquarters, will focus on the increased interest in blockchain technology spurred by the ...

