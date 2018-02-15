Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed February 5, 2018

Mortgages filed February 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 5, 2018                     87   N/A 4211 WEST HENRIETTA ROAD LLC Property Address: N/A Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $6,695,000.00   Brighton MCHUGH, CYNTHIA S & MCHUGH, MARK T Property Address: 50 KIRK DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3525 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $10,000.00   Brockport BARBARITO, THERESA Property Address: 1693 DRAKE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9630 Lender: MONROE COUNTY OF Amount: $14,900.00 GEIL, ERIC & IWASKO, KERA Property Address: 103 ...

