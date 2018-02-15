Don't Miss
Officer who fatally shot mentally ill woman found not guilty

Officer who fatally shot mentally ill woman found not guilty

By: The Associated Press February 15, 2018 0

NEW YORK — A police officer who fatally shot a mentally ill woman in her New York apartment in 2016 after she brandished scissors and a bat was acquitted by a judge Thursday. New York Police Department Sgt. Hugh Barry was found not guilty of murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of Deborah ...

