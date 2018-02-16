Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Tirado v. Koritz

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medical malpractice Battery – Consent Tirado v. Koritz CA 16-02034 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The appeals arise from a medical malpractice action in which the plaintiff seeks damages under several legal theories for bowel perforation injuries allegedly arising from an operation performed by the defendant. The defendants appealed ...