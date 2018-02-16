Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Tutty

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Court’s failure to consider mitigating factor – Risk assessment People v. Tutty KA 16-00727 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining him to be a level two risk based upon his conviction of knowingly receiving child pornography. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. ...

