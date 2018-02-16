Lawyer: El Chapo eager to go to trial, not cutting any deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Notorious Mexican drug lord and escape artist Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is eager to go to trial but complained in a letter filed Thursday that his jail conditions are so harsh he can't fairly defend himself in a U.S. drug-trafficking case. Defense attorney Eduardo Balarezo told reporters that Guzman wanted to knock ...