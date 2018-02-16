NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial lecture: Opinion 17-155

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judicial lecture Landlord/tenant forum – Free lecture Opinion 17-155 Background: A full-time judge asks if he may speak on the topic of landlord/tenant responsibilities as part of an educational forum sponsored by several legislators, and also participate in breakout sessions afterword. The forum is free and open to the public. Opinion: The ...