Youth swim coach charged with enticement of a child

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The man in charge of a competitive Rochester area youth swim club is facing federal charges for allegedly trying to have a sexual relationship with a 16 year old girl. Matthew D. Lincoln, 38, of Henrietta, was arrested about 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Jay’s Diner, on West Henrietta Road, where he planned to meet someone he ...