Andrew Wilson | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman announces Andrew Wilson has joined the firm as partner. Wilson represents companies and individuals in all areas of immigration law, including non-immigrant and immigrant employment-based immigration matters. This includes preparing case-specific strategies to address both short and long-term objectives. Wilson handles all green card matters including EB-1, EB-2 and PERM labor certification filings. In addition, he represents individuals and families with family-based immigration filings, as well as waivers for admissibility issues. Wilson has been named “Lawyer of the Year” in immigration law by The Best Lawyers in America.

