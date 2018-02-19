Brittany Vess | ADMAR

ADMAR announces the hiring of Brittany Vess as accounts receivable specialist.

In her new role, Vess will handle accounts receivable cash deposits, maintain the cash file and petty cash box, review daily invoicing and make daily bank deposits. In addition, she will be responsible for posting payments and start and post daily shutdowns.

Vess has six years of experience in the finance industry. She joins the team from Regus Management Group, where she served as area manager, responsible for accounts receivable, customer service, sales and operations management. Vess resides in Greece.

