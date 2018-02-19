Christina Arthurs | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Don't Miss
February 19, 2018

Christina Arthurs, an associate at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, has been appointed to the board of directors of the National Federation for Just Communities of Western New York (NFJC).

NFJC is a human relations organization dedicated to overcoming racism, bias and discrimination by building understanding, respect and trust through education, advocacy and community involvement.

At Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman, Arthurs concentrates her practice on trust and estate planning and administration in both New York and Florida.

