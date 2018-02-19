Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed February 6, 2018

Deeds filed February 6, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded February 6, 2018                     73   Brighton TREADWELL, JODY B et ano to HARREN, D PATRICIA  et ano Property Address: 66 ROOSEVELT ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11981  Page: 567 Tax Account: 137.14-3-34.1 Full Sale Price: $265,000   Chili FOREST CREEK EQUITY CORP et al to FABER CONSTRUCTION CO INC et al Property Address: 4 ETHERINGTON CRESCENT, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11981  Page: 537 Tax Account: 159.01-2-24 Full Sale Price: $175,500   East ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo