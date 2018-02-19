Jillian Gillette | HR Works Inc.

HR Works Inc. announces promotions within the company. Jillian Gillette has been promoted to a senior affirmative action project manager. Gillette will continue to leverage her years of HR experience and expertise as a project manager in HR Works’ affirmative action services department by assisting clients with affirmative action compliance, helping them navigate OFCCP audits and presenting trainings.

Gillette holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology with minors in business administration and mathematics from State College at Brockport. She lives in Spencerport with her husband.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.