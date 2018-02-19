Matthew Palmieri | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces Matthew Palmieri has been promoted to senior associate at the firm. Palmieri is a member of the firm’s banking and financial transactions and real estate practice groups. He represents regional and national leaders focusing on commercial lending, financial structuring and solutions and business development. Additionally, Palmieri assists real estate developers with the acquisition, sale, leasing and financing of commercial properties and also represents lenders, purchasers and sellers in residential real estate transactions.

